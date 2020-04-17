  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: RBI to disburse Rs 50,000 crore to NABARD, CIDBI, NHB

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 17: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, while addressing the media amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said that the central bank would provide a special finance package of Rs 50,000 crore to NABARD, CIDBI, NHB.

    Coronavirus outbreak: RBI to disburse Rs 50,000 crore to NABARD, CIDBI, NHB
    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

    The RBI Governor also said that Rs 25,000 crore would be disbursed to NABARD, Rs 15,000 crore to SIDBI and Rs 10,000 crore to NHB.

    Highlights of RBI Governor’s address

    Addressing the media, the RBI Governor said, "These amounts are based on conversations with these institutions."

    He also said that the central bank is taking measures to maintain adequate liquidity in the system, facilitate and incentivise bank credit flows, ease financial stress and enable formal functioning of markets.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, APRIL 17th, 2020

      The Governor also announces TLTRO 2.0, where the RBI would conduct Targetted Long Term Repo Operations for Rs 50,000 crore to begin with tranches of appropriate sizes.

      RBI cuts reverse repo rate by 25 basis points

      As the RBI Governor began to address the media, he said, "The mission is to do whatever it takes to prevent the curve from steepening further. In this environment, the RBI has been proactive and has been monitoring the situation closely."

      More RESERVE BANK OF INDIA News

      Read more about:

      reserve bank of india shaktikanta das nabard rbi governor coronavirus

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X