Coronavirus outbreak: Rashtrapati Bhawan to reopen for public from February 6

New Delhi, Feb 02: Rashtrapati Bhawan is all set to reopen from February 6 for the general public, over 10 months since it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be open on Saturdays and Sundays except on government holidays, the statement said.

In a press release, an official said, "To maintain the social distancing norms, three pre-booked time slots at 10:30 hours, 12:30 hours, and 1430 hours have been fixed with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot."

The historic building was closed for the general public in light of the COVID-19 pandemic since March 13 last year. "During the tour, visitors have to follow COVID protocols such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, etc," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Mughal Garden of Rashtrapati Bhawan will also be opened to the general public from February 6. According to the information received, it will also be open on Saturdays and Sundays (except government holidays).

The Mughal Garden will be open to the general public for six hours -- 10 AM to 4 PM. Registration is free for admission, which has to be done online. Only one booking can be made from one mobile number. Those who have done booking online will have to carry an identity card.