Coronavirus outbreak: Rajasthan reports two more fatalities due to COVID-19

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Jaipur, Apr 18: Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh on Saturday said that two more people died of coronavirus during treatment at a state-run hospital in Jaipur. This incident has pushed the death toll due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan to 19.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 1,270 after 41 more tested positive for the coronavirus.

Speaking to reporters, Rohit Kumar Singh said, "Two deaths have been reported in Jaipur. Both the patients had additional health problems. As many as 41 new cases have come up today, including 27 in Bharatpur."

Officials said the two deaths were of a 76-year-old resident of Subhash Nagar and a 47-year-old from Shastri Nagar in Jaipur. They suffered from chronic kidney disease and acute diabetes, respectively.

Of the 41 fresh cases, 27 are in Bharatpur, five in Kota, two each in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Ajmer and one each in Banswara, Nagaur and Jaisalmer.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan include two Italian citizens, 60 people who were brought from Iran and sent to army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

The entire state is under lockdown from March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to trace the people carrying the virus.