  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: Rahul Gandhi unhappy over Centre's stand on testing COVID-19 cases

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 16: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday held a briefing via video-conferencing where he claimed that the central government's testing level for the novel coronavirus pandemic is not up to the mark. He further said that it also does not have a strategy.

    Rahul Gandhi unhappy over Centres stand on testing COVID-19 cases
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

    In an open remark, the Congress leader said, "We are in a very serious situation. People of India and parties need to work together."

    Nowhere in the game: Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt on Coronavirus testing

    "I have been speaking to large number of experts, both in India and abroad, as well as outside the government who have a better understanding of what is going on. We need to understand that lockdown is a pause button, it's not a solution to coronavirus," Gandhi further said.

    Speaking on coronavirus testing in India, Rahul Gandhi said that there is a need to ramp up testing facility to prepare hospitals. "The biggest weapon in fight against COVID-19 is testing. It will tell us where the virus is moving, so you can understand where it is going to can isolate it," he added.

    As the coronavirus began to impact India, Rahul Gandhi was seen critical of the Centre's handling of coronavirus outbreak.

    Earlier, he demanded that emergency ration cards should be issued to those facing a shortage of food grains during the lockdown.

    As India witnessed more than 900 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus tally has crossed the 12,000 mark with the tally reading at 12,380 cases.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi coronavirus

    Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X