  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Patna Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: Private hospital ward boy in Patna tests positive for COVID-19

    By
    |

    Patna, Mar 27: A 20-year-old ward boy at a private hospital has been tested positive after he came in contact with a COVID-19 patient. This incident has taken the total number of such cases reported from Bihar to seven, the health department said on Friday.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Private hospital ward boy in Patna tests positive for COVID-19

    According to a health department official, a 38-year- old man from Munger district who died at AIIMS, Patna, last week before his test results confirmed that he was suffering from COVID-19, was first admitted to the private hospital situated in Khemnichak locality of the city which has since been sealed.

    Man who jumped from death from Safdarjung hospital tests negative for coronavirus

    The district administration ordered all doctors, nurses and other staff of the facility to be quarantined.

    Samples of 13 people working at the private hospital were sent for testing and the result of one that of the ward boy hailing from Jaganpura area in the city was found positive.

    Efforts were on to trace the other staff of the private hospital who would be quarantined as a precautionary measure and their samples will be sent for testing, the official said.

    Notably, Bihar had reported zero coronavirus positive cases until Sunday when the deceased patient from Munger who had returned from Qatar where he worked as a welder and a woman resident of the city who is admitted to AIIMS, Patna, tested positive.

    There has been a spike in the number of cases since then with seven persons testing positive in less than a week.

    #Stayathome and send us your selfie

    In the state capital, about 2000 people who returned from abroad or other parts of the country before the nationwide lockdown came into force have been put in home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

    More PATNA News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus patna

    Story first published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 10:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 27, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X