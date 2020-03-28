  • search
    Coronavirus outbreak: Positive COVID-19 cases shoot up to 160 in Maharashtra

    Mumbai, Mar 28: A total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra shot up to 160 after seven more persons testing positive for coronavirus in the state.

    According to the officials of the state health department, five COVID-19 patients are from Mumbai and two from Nagpur.

    On Friday, 28 persons were found infected with coronavirus in different parts of the state, they said.

    In Nagpur, both the new patients, including a girl, are close contacts of the person, who had tested positive on Thursday, the district officials said.

    On Saturday, a man from Telangana's Suryapet committed suicide by allegedly self-immolating by pouring kerosene at Karivirala village as he feared of coming in contact with coronavirus.

    In Uttarakhand, two IFS probationers, who were being treated for coronavirus, are seen recovering from the novel virus.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 13:25 [IST]
