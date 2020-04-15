Coronavirus outbreak: Positive cases in Madhya Pradesh's Indore rises to 544

Indore, Apr 15: A Madhya Pradesh official on Wednesday said that the total number of coronavirus cases in Indore went up to 544 after 117 new cases were reported in the state.

According to reports, the state's industrial hub reported 427 COVID-19 cases.

Addressing the media, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia said, "A report from a Delhi-based laboratory has found 117 more people of Indore infected with the coronavirus. Now, the number of COVID-19 cases in the city has gone up to 544. Of these, 37 patients have so far died during treatment."

An analysis of the data shows that till Wednesday morning, the death rate of COVID-19 patients in the city was around 6.8 per cent, higher than the national average.

"Most of the new patients from Indore are either relatives or close acquaintances of people who earlier tested positive for coronavirus. All those who came in contact with these patients have already been isolated as a precaution," Jadia said.