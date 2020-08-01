Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi wishes nation on occasion of Bakrid, devotees celebrate Eid-ul-Adha

New Delhi, Aug 01: With more than seven months into the novel coronavirus pandemic, the spirits of Muslim devotees across the world is high to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha that is celebrated today. On Saturday, India woke up to glimpses of devotees arriving at mosques, offering their prayers to make the second most important Islamic festival.

With lockdown restrictions eased in parts of the country, several devotees were seen visiting mosques while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks as preventive measures to keep COVID-19 at bay. The mosque authorities at various places were seen ensuring body temperature check of the devotees and providing them with hand sanitiser.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on the occasion and hoped the "spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered".

"Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid al-Adha. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society. May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Also, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was seen offering prayers at his residence on Saturday morning. The minister also wished everyone on the occasion and said that the pandemic has not dampened the spirits of the devotees.

"The world is facing the corona crisis but it has not dampened the spirits of people. People are praying today keeping their safety in mind. There is no lack of passion in offering prayers," Naqvi said.

With lockdown restrictions considerably eased in the national capital, several mosques, including Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid in Delhi, held the prayers today on the auspicious occasion.

The lockdown had led to the closure of religious places, including mosques, due to which Muslim devotees were unable to pray in mosques on Eid-ul-Fitr in May. The Centre had allowed religious places to reopen from June 8 under Unlock 1.

Eid-ul-Zuha, also known as Bakr-Eid, is the festival of sacrifice observed on the tenth day of the Dhu al-Hijjah which is the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar. The sacrifice feast, the festival is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah.