Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi holds discussion with state Chief Ministers via video conferencing

    New Delhi, Apr 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with most of the state Chief Ministers to discuss the possibility of the extension of the lockdown.

    During the video conference, the Prime Minister was seen sporting a homemade face mask, while the Chief Ministers were also seen wearing a face mask during the interaction.

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown till April 30 after the state recorded 1,666 positive cases for coronavirus.

    PM Modi dons home made face mask during virtual meeting with CMs

    While most of the Chief Ministers suggested the lockdown period to be extended, the Prime Minister said that their suggestions will be respected and assured that he would be available 24x7 to combat the deadly virus.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown till April 30, said that the extension should be at the national level and not just for state level.

    On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a 21-day nationwide lockdown. This limited the movement of 130 crore Indias as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

    narendra modi coronavirus chief ministers curfew

