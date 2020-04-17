  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi hails RBI, says steps will improve in credit supply

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 17: Minutes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das concluded his digital press conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and hailed the steps taken by the RBI. The Prime Minister also said that it would "greatly enhance liquidity" and help lift the farmers and the poor.

    Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi hails RBI, says steps will improve in credit supply
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Today's announcements by @RBIwill greatly enhance liquidity and improve credit supply. These steps would help our small businesses, MSMEs, farmers and the poor. It will also help all states by increasing WMA limits."

    While addressing a digital press conference, the RBI Governor said that it has cut the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 3.75 per cent.

    Inflation on a declining trajectory says RBI Governor

    The Governor also announced a Rs 50,000 crore booster package for the small and medium-sized industries to recover from the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, APRIL 17th, 2020

      He also announced TLTRO 2.0, where the RBI would conduct Targetted Long Term Repo Operations for Rs 50,000 crore to begin with tranches of appropriate sizes.

      As the RBI Governor began to address the media, he said, "The mission is to do whatever it takes to prevent the curve from steepening further. In this environment, the RBI has been proactive and has been monitoring the situation closely."

      More RESERVE BANK OF INDIA News

      Read more about:

      reserve bank of india coronavirus narendra modi

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X