    Coronavirus outbreak: PM extending lockdown creates confusion among fishing community in Puducherry

    Chennai, Apr 14: Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and extended the lockdown from April 30 to May 3, several confusion arrived among the people on what are the things that will be available during the lockdown. Similarly, several people from the fisherman community were also seen being confused and stressed as they were not aware if there was a ban on fishing during the lockdown period.

    This confusion among the the fisherman community in Puducherry came after they witnessed two different announcements.

    While one announcement is made by Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, the another is made by the Department of Fisheries in Puducherry.

    The Chief Minister had announced that fishermen could carry on with their work and would not be governed by the lockdown, as the Department of Fisheries claimed that the annual ban on fishing would come into force from April 14. During this time, nobody is allowed to venture into the sea for the next 61 days.

    These two announcements on fishing have now led to a major confusion among the fishermen communities in the Union Territory.

    However, it reportedly said that Union Home Ministry has exempted fishing activities including harvesting, sale and marketing activities from the purview of the lockdown. But, the Centre should should make it clear whether fishing is permitted during the lockdown.

    X