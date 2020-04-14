  • search
    Coronavirus outbreak: PM extending lockdown creates confusion among fishing community in Puducherry

    Chennai, Apr 14: A couple of hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and extended the lockdown from April 30 to May 3, several confusions have arrived among people on what will be available during this lockdown.

    Similarly, several people from the fishing community are also confused if there is a ban on fishing during the lockdown period.

    This confusion among the fishing community in Puducherry came after they witnessed two different announcements.

    Lockdown extended until May 3, detailed guidelines tomorrow says PM Modi

    While one announcement is made by Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, the another is made by the Department of Fisheries in Puducherry.

    The Chief Minister had announced that fishermen could carry on with their work and would not be governed by the lockdown, as the Department of Fisheries claimed that the annual ban on fishing would come into force from April 14. During this time, nobody is allowed to venture into the sea for the next 61 days.

    These two announcements on fishing have now led to a major confusion among the fishermen communities in the Union Territory.

    However, it reportedly said that Union Home Ministry has exempted fishing activities including harvesting, sale and marketing activities from the purview of the lockdown. But, the Centre should make it clear whether fishing is permitted during the lockdown.

    Lockdown extended to May 3 and not April 30: Here is why

    In this union territory, there are more than 80,000 fishermen families and many are dependent on these fishermen as they are the only breadwinners at home. If fishermen are not allowed into the sea, this would severely impact their livelihood.

