Coronavirus outbreak: PIL in SC demands govt to allow COVID-19 negative migrants to go home

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 18: A Supreme Court on Saturday heard a plea seeking directions to allow migrant workers, who test negative for the novel coronavirus, to go back to their natives amid the extended lockdown.

    According to a news agency, the litigation, one of many such pleas, said the government should allow migrants to have a safe travel to their hometowns and villages, and provide necessary transportation to them from the cities.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Shiv Sena threatens BJP of exposing its 'conspiracy' on migrant crisis

    Thousands of migrant workers are seen stuck in several parts of the country after a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24 to fight the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

    The PIL was filed by lawyer Prashant Bhushan on behalf of Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), former professor and founder trustee Jagdeep S Chhokar and advocate Gaurav Jain.

    The petition further said that the migrant workers, who are among the worst affected due to the ongoing lockdown, must be allowed to go back to their homes after being tested for COVID-19.

    The plea also said that a large number of migrant workers wish to go back to their native villages to live with their families and it was evident from the sudden rush in the wake of the initial 21-days national lockdown that led to chaos at several bus terminals.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 15:33 [IST]
