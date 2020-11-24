YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 24: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has reiterated that India may not require Pfizer's vaccine against the novel coronavirus, with other vaccine candidates being tested in the country showing promising results in safety trials so far.

    According to reports, the health minister said that it did not make sense to consider the Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine as even the US regulatory authority had not yet granted approval to the vaccine.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan

    It can be seen that India has at least five vaccine candidates against COVID-19 under human trial, of which three vaccine candidates are undergoing advanced phase 2/3 clinical trials to establish safety and efficacy.

    COVID-19 vaccine: Oxford, Pfizer or Moderna, which is better

    The Serum Institute of India is conducting the phase 3 trial with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate.

    The Bharat Biotech-ICMR vaccine candidate, Covaxin, has also progressed, and phase 3 trial has started. The results of its phase 2 trials are expected anytime now.

    Cadila Health's vaccine candidate, ZyCovD, has also completed the phase 2 trial, and is awaiting results, even as the follow up period is nearing its end.

    Apart from these three, phase 2/3 trials for the Sputnik V Russian vaccine, for which India's Dr Reddy's labs has tied up with the Russian vaccine developers, is going to start anytime this week.

    More CORONA VACCINE News

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine harsh vardhan

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 12:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X