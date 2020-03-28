  • search
    Coronavirus outbreak: Patients suffering from COVID-19 shows sign of recovery in Uttarakhand

    Dehradun, Mar 28: With the severe outbreak of coronavirus in the country, two IFS probationers, who were being treated for coronavirus in Uttarakhand looked on way to recovery on Saturday.

    According to reports, one was discharged from hospital on Friday after testing negative twice.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Patients suffering from COVID-19 shows sign of recovery in Uttarakhand

    According to an official communique, all three have tested negative for the novel virus. One was discharged from hospital on Friday after testing negative twice for the disease, while the other two are still at the Doon Hospital isolation ward.

    #Stayathome and send us your selfie

    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said their recovery shows the efficiency of doctors treating them.

    In total, there are five coronavirus positive cases in Uttarakhand, including the three IFS probationers, one man in Kotdwar and a foreign national.

    Four of them had a travel history to Spain and one is a US national.

    Meanwhile, 84 people from Uttarakhand who had got stranded in Delhi while returning home from their respective places of work outside the state have been brought to Dehradun, Haldwani and Tanakpur.

    They will be sent home after a medical check-up, officials said, adding that they are being looked after properly.

    69 year old is first fatality from Kerala due to coronavirus

    A mobile app has also been launched by the Health Department to help people inform authorities in case they show symptoms of coronavirus such as cough and cold, irritation in throat or feverishness.

    (With inputs from agencies)

    Saturday, March 28, 2020, 13:04 [IST]
