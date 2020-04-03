Coronavirus outbreak: Opposition party leaders slam PM Modi for his call to light candles on April 5

New Delhi, Apr 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday faced several criticisms from the Opposition party leaders after his brief video address to the nation and asked him to focus on helping the poor amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Reacting to PM Modi's speech, Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said PM Modi's speech had no vision for the future on how to ease people's pain and "their burdens.

Taking to Twitter, Shashi Tharoor said, Listened to the Pradhan Showman. Nothing about how to ease people's pain, their burdens, their financial anxieties."

Listened to the Pradhan Showman. Nothing about how to ease people’s pain, their burdens, their financial anxieties. No vision of the future or sharing the issues he is weighing in deciding about the post-lockdown. Just a feel-good moment curated by India’s Photo-Op PrimeMinister! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 3, 2020

No vision of the future or sharing the issues he is weighing in deciding about the post-lockdown. Just a feel-good moment curated by India's Photo-Op Prime Minister!" teh Congress leader's tweet read.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also shared a similar comments as she voiced up against the Prime Minister's speech on Twitter.

"Turn out lights and come on balconies?" She asked, and urged PM Modi to get real.

Turn out lights & come on balconies?



GET REAL MR. MODI!



Give India fiscal pkg worth 8-10pc of GDP



Ensure immediate wages to construction & other labour during lockdown- laws exist permitting this



Stop gagging real press in name of curbing fake news — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 3, 2020

"Give India fiscal package worth 8-10pc of GDP. Ensure immediate wages to construction & other labour during lockdown, laws exist permitting this. Stop gagging real press in name of curbing fake news," she further said in a tweet.

Also, Congress leader P Chidambaram urged PM Modi to listen to experts like economists and epidemiologists for suggestions.

Dear @narendramodi,

We will listen to you and light diyas on April 5. But, in return, please listen to us and to the wise counsel of epidemiologists and economists. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 3, 2020

"Dear Narendra Modi, we will listen to you and light diyas on April 5. But, in return, please listen to us and to the wise counsel of epidemiologists and economists," the Congress leader said in a tweet.