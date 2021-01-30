Coronavirus outbreak: One year into COVID-19, India slips to 4th spot on global toll, Mexico 3rd

New Delhi, Jan 30: On January 30, 2020, India reported its first-ever case of the coronavirus case after an Indian student of the Wuhan University in China was detected positive in the state of Kerala, according to the Union health ministry.

Since then, the country is seen one of the largest contributors of coronavirus cases and related fatalities. However, on Friday, India dropped to the fourth position as far as cumulative toll is concerned as Mexico secured the third spot.

From September, India was in the third spot after the Unites States and Brazil. According to worldometers figures, the United States has added the maximum number of deaths 447,459 followed by Brazil which has 222,775 deaths.

Mexico added 1,506 deaths on Thursday, taking the toll to 156,000. According to news agency AP, due to an extremely low rate of testing, the actual toll to date can be more than 195,000. India's cumulative toll stands at 154,010.

In September 2020, India witnessed the worst situation with the highest number of cases (over 1 million) and deaths (nearly 16,400) in the first 14 days globally. Cases stood between a range of 75,000 to more than 90,000 during these days while the highest single-day toll was seen on September 8 (1,133).

Meanwhile, in January, 2021 the daily deaths have been below the 200-mark and since the past two weeks and 18 of the country's states and Union Territories (UTs) have reported one or fewer deaths a day on an average since last week.