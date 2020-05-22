  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: Once again India witnesses biggest spike in COVID-19 positive cases

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 22: The number of COVID-19 cases in India on Friday stood at 1,18,447 as 6,088 new cases, the second biggest single-day surge in a week, were reported in the last 24 hours.

    coronavirus

    The coronavirus cases had rised by 5,611, that was the country's biggest single-day jump, to reach 1,06,750 on Wednesday.

    Fact check: Are 8,000 people per lakh population affected with coronavirus in India?

    According to the Health Ministry, 66,330 active cases of the respiratory disease are reported in the country and 3,583 people have succumbed in the last 24 hours.

    With 48,533 coronavirus patients sent home, the recovery rate went up to 40.97 per cent on the fifth day of the fourth phase of the national lockdown. This is up from about 7 per cent before the first phase of the lockdown that began on March 25.

    AIIMS doctors planning to study how long Covid-19 can survive in dead bodies

    Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India, has more than 41,000 COVID-19 cases and has reported 1,454 deaths. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, India's second-worst hit state, has reported 13,967 cases as Gujarat recorded 12,905 patients so far.

    On Thursday, the government announced it would reopen air travel on 383 routes across the country after a two-month gap and allowed one-third of the operations beginning May 25. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) again reminded the states to strictly follow lockdown guidelines and also urged the state governments to make sure people observe social distancing.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus pandemic maharashtra

    Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 10:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue