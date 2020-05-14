  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: Officially, all districts in Uttar Pradesh is affected by COVID-19

    By
    |

    Lucknow, May 14: As Chandauli reported a COVID-19 positive case in Uttar Pradesh, the entire state is now under the grip of coronavirus. Chandauli was the only district of the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh, where no single case of COVID-19 was registered.

    yogi adityanath

    On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh saw 116 new cases of COVID-19, that pushed the state tally to 3,758. Out of these, 2,514 cases have been reported from Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Noida, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Ghaziabad and Moradabad.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Govt officials to soon get 'Work from Home' option

    According to officials, four more people died of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, raising the death toll in Uttar Pradesh to 86. Out of these four, two died in Moradabad, and one each in Sant Kabir Nagar and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

    According to Health Ministry, 24 deaths has been reported from Agra, followed by 14 from Meerut, seven from Moradabad, six from Kanpur Nagar, four each from Firozabad and Mathura, three from Aligarh, two each from Ghaziabad, Jhansi and Gautam Buddh Nagar, and one each from Hapur, Lalitpur, Allahabad, Etah, Mainpuri, Bijnore, Kanpur Dehat, Amroha, Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Varanasi and Shravasti.

    Coronavirus outbreak: India's tally crosses 78,000-mark; 134 deaths in 24 hours

    As many as 1,965 COVID-19 patients were treated and discharged while 1,707 are undergoing treatment.

    On Wednesday, Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said that the testing capacity has been increased in Uttar Pradesh and as many as 5,405 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the state since Tuesday evening.

    Opposition party leaders call Centre's special COVID-19 stimulus package a 'big zero'

    "We are emphasising on surveillance and 2.96 crore people have been surveyed by 71,914 teams in Uttar Pradesh. Those having symptoms have been given required treatment," he said.

    Prasad further said that the recovery rate was increasing which is a good sign for the state.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus pandemic uttar pradesh

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X