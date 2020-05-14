Coronavirus outbreak: Officially, all districts in Uttar Pradeash is affected by COVID-19

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, May 14: As Chandauli reported a COVID-19 positive case in Uttar Pradesh, the entire state is now under the grip of coronavirus. Chandauli was the only district of the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh, where no single case of COVID-19 was registered.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh saw 116 new cases of COVID-19, that pushed the state tally to 3,758. Out of these, 2,514 cases have been reported from Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Noida, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Ghaziabad and Moradabad.

Coronavirus outbreak: Govt officials to soon get 'Work from Home' option

According to officials, four more people died of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, raising the death toll in Uttar Pradesh to 86. Out of these four, two died in Moradabad, and one each in Sant Kabir Nagar and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

According to Health Ministry, 24 deaths has been reported from Agra, followed by 14 from Meerut, seven from Moradabad, six from Kanpur Nagar, four each from Firozabad and Mathura, three from Aligarh, two each from Ghaziabad, Jhansi and Gautam Buddh Nagar, and one each from Hapur, Lalitpur, Allahabad, Etah, Mainpuri, Bijnore, Kanpur Dehat, Amroha, Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Varanasi and Shravasti.

Coronavirus outbreak: India's tally crosses 78,000-mark; 134 deaths in 24 hours

As many as 1,965 COVID-19 patients were treated and discharged while 1,707 are undergoing treatment.

On Wednesday, Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said that the testing capacity has been increased in Uttar Pradesh and as many as 5,405 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the state since Tuesday evening.

Opposition party leaders call Centre's special COVID-19 stimulus package a 'big zero'

"We are emphasising on surveillance and 2.96 crore people have been surveyed by 71,914 teams in Uttar Pradesh. Those having symptoms have been given required treatment," he said.

Prasad further said that the recovery rate was increasing which is a good sign for the state.