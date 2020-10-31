New Delhi’s vision: Not seeking to target or exclude any country

Coronavirus outbreak: Odisha extends COVID-19 lockdown in containment zones till November 30

New Delhi, Oct 31: The Odisha government on Saturday said the coronavirus lockdown across containment zones in the state has been extended till November 30. According to reports, Odisha has registered 290,116 COVID-19 cases till now, which includes 273,838 recoveries, 14,905 active cases and 1,320 deaths. The active cases are almost 5 per cent of the total caseload.

According to an official from the health department, the case fatality rate (CFR) is currently at 0.45 per cent.

On Friday, the state recorded 1,470 new COVID-19 cases, 12 related deaths and 1,800 recoveries. Out of the fresh COVID-19 cases, Khurda district which includes the capital city of Bhubaneswar added the maximum (159) followed by Cuttack and Angul which added 98 and 95 cases respectively.

As many as 229 COVID-related fatalities were added from Ganjam district followed by Khurda (226) and Cuttack (110).

The state has tested over 4.5 million samples for COVID-19 out of which 44,506 were tested on Thursday. Odisha's positivity rate stands at 6.4 per cent.

Maharashtra, which continues to be worst-affected state by the pandemic, has also extended its lockdown till November 30 with no further relaxations. Places of worship, theatres and swimming pools along with several other social, political, academic events are yet to be reopened.

Earlier, the state government had allowed restaurants and bars to open with 50 per cent capacity. Gymnasiums too opened up and railway authorities since June 15 resumed a limited number of special suburban trains for people who are a part of essential services.