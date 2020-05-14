Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai Police collect Rs 9 crore from lockdown violators

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, May 14: Mumbai traffic police from March 20 to May 13, has collected Rs 9 crore by issuing challans to those violating lockdown norms in the city since the travel restrictions came into force in March.

It is reportedly said that nearly 18 people lost their lives in road accidents in Mumbai from March 23 to May 12. Nearly 73,735 two-wheeler riders were penalised for not wearing helmet, 36,248 people were fined for disobeying public order, 11,611 for failing to produce valid licence and over 6,354 for driving without a licence.

Coronavirus crisis: No meals served to passengers, same pilots; New rules for flying

The reports further stated that 2,09,188 challans were generated. 3,37,136 people have been penalised so far for various offences by the traffic police department amid the lockdown.

Speaking to a media organisation, an official said that 18 people were killed in as many accidents between March 23 and May 12, while 38 people were seriously injured in 28 accidents during the lockdown.

COVID-19 outbreak: Railways to keep record of destination address of passengers

Presently, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has increased to 78,003 cases. These numers also include 49,219 active cases, 26,235 cured, discharged, migrated cases and 2,549 deaths.