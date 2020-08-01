Coronavirus outbreak: Mizoram govt extends lockdown till August 31 to curb the spread of COVID-19

YouTube
    Aizawl, Aug 01: The Mizoram government on Friday extended state-wide partial lockdown till August 31 to curb the further spread of coronavirus. According to reports, all international and inter-state borders will continue to remain closed, barring three entry points.

    Meanwhile, Lengpui airport will continue to operate during the extended lockdown. It can be seen that the new guideline allowed inter-district and intra-state movement for commercial and private vehicles.

    However, in Aizawl Municipal Corporation area, vehicles will ply on a rotation basis based on the registration numbers. Business, shops and commercial activities will be allowed with strict adherence to social distancing norms.

    However, all educational institutions and coaching centres will remain closed. The training institutes under the Centre and the state government will be allowed to open with strict adherence to the SOP issued by the central government.

    Though religious congregations and other large social gatherings are continued to be prohibited, the fresh guideline allowed morning church prayers, wedding function, funeral, anniversary celebrations, political and other social events with a maximum attendance of 50 people.

    Night curfew will be imposed in all district headquarters between 8:30 pm and 4:30 am, it said. Assembly of more than five people is prohibited in all the district headquarters.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 1, 2020, 8:57 [IST]
