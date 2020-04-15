Coronavirus outbreak: Meghalaya's only COVID-19 patient passes away

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Guwahati, Apr 15: A 69-year-old doctor, who was the only Meghalaya's COVID-19 positive patient, passed away on Wednesday morning at Bethany Hospital in Shillong.

The report was confirmed by Meghalaya Health Minister AL Hek. The health minister said that the patient passed away at around 2 am on Wednesday.

According to reports, the 69-year-old doctor of Bethany Hospital was tested positive on Monday. This would be the second death due to COVID-19 in the entire Northeast region. Earlier, a coronavirus patient from Assam's Hailakandi district had breathed his last.

So far, a total of 40 positive cases have been reported from the Northeast region. It is reportedly said that the first patient from Manipur was discharged from the hospital after she recovered from the dreaded virus.