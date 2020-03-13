Coronavirus shutdown in Karnataka: Malls, theatres, pubs closed for a week

Bengaluru, Mar 13: The Karnataka government has ordered the closure of malls, theatres and pubs for a week throughout throughout the state, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The order applies to weddings, conferences, parties like birthdays and engagements, nightclubs, swimming pools, play areas, music festivals, summer camps and sporting events. The order to come in place from tomorrow.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa also issued instructions to stop all kinds of exhibitions, summer camps, conferences, marriage events and birthday parties state-wide for a week.

"We will close all universities for a week in the entire state", he told reporters.

Yediyurappa said the measures were taken in public interest and sought their cooperation.

The Chief Minister said the decision has been arrived at after discussion with medical experts and officials.

On reviewing the situation after a week, the next course of action would be decided, he said.

In the wake of the first coronavirus death reported from Kalaburagi district, the district authority had ordered the closure of all anganwadis, schools, other educational institutions, parks, shopping malls for a week.

Earlier on Friday, an employee of Google Bengaluru's office tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total COVID-19 positive cases in Bengaluru to 5.