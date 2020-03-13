  • search
Trending Justin Trudeau Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus shutdown in Karnataka: Malls, theatres, pubs closed for a week

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 13: The Karnataka government has ordered the closure of malls, theatres and pubs for a week throughout throughout the state, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

    The order applies to weddings, conferences, parties like birthdays and engagements, nightclubs, swimming pools, play areas, music festivals, summer camps and sporting events. The order to come in place from tomorrow.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Malls, theatres, pubs to shut in Karnataka for a week

    Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa also issued instructions to stop all kinds of exhibitions, summer camps, conferences, marriage events and birthday parties state-wide for a week.

    "We will close all universities for a week in the entire state", he told reporters.

    Yediyurappa said the measures were taken in public interest and sought their cooperation.

    The Chief Minister said the decision has been arrived at after discussion with medical experts and officials.

    On reviewing the situation after a week, the next course of action would be decided, he said.

    In the wake of the first coronavirus death reported from Kalaburagi district, the district authority had ordered the closure of all anganwadis, schools, other educational institutions, parks, shopping malls for a week.

    Earlier on Friday, an employee of Google Bengaluru's office tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total COVID-19 positive cases in Bengaluru to 5.

    More MALLS News

    Read more about:

    malls theatres pubs shut karnataka

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X