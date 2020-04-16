Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra, Delhi see dip in COVID-19 cases

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 16: As the number of the novel coronavirus pandemic cases breached the 12,000-mark on Thursday, reports claim that it has showed signs of some respite for top COVID-19 affected regions. According to the health bulletin, Delhi reported only 17 new positive cases on Wednesday, the lowest figure for Delhi in April.

Maharashtra also witnessed a drop of over 30 per cent in the new coronavirus cases on April 15 as compared to its previous day's figures. It is said that this was the lowest rise for the state in the past 6 days.

Kerala, which was also among the top coronavirus hotspots in the country, has managed to reduce its number of new cases and accelerate the number of recoveries.

To curb the spreaad of coronavirus in the country, India needs to ensure that the virus does not spread further and the states should witness a drop in new cases along with a rise in the number of recoveries.

On Wednesday, the central government released a list of 170 hotspot districts which include all major metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

According to the list, Tamil Nadu tops with 22 districts under hotspots category while Rajasthan and Maharashtra are second on the list with 11 each.