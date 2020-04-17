Coronavirus outbreak: Madhya Pradesh's Indore emerges as COVID-19 hotspot

Ajay Joseph Raj P

Indore, Apr 17: The total number of coronavirus cases is rapidly increasing in Madhya Pradesh, where Indore is one of the worst-affected districts in the country.

The total number of positive cases in Indore has reached 842, with 298 cases being reported between Wednesday and Thursday. With this, the deadly Sars-CoV-2 virus is expanded to 26 out of 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh.

Also, currency notes worth Rs 6,480 were found scattered on the street in the Indore's Hira Nagar area. As the Station House Officer received the information, the officials seized the currency notes after getting them sanitised. It is alleged that this was done deliberately to spread the virus among people.

Speaking to reporter, Station House Officer Rajeev Singh Bhadoria, said, "Someone might have dropped the currency notes or maybe someone has intentionally thrown them. The investigation is underway."

With 361 emerged as positive cases on Thursday, the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 1,299.

The deadly virus has also claimed 63 lives in the state, in which 47 fatalities are from Indore.

In Bhopal, 29 more cases were reported, which took the tally of coronavirus positive patients in the city to 196. The health officials also said that there are 405 containment areas across the state.