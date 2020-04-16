  • search
    Coronavirus outbreak: Madhya Pradesh Tablighi event attendee tests positive for COVID-19

    Khargone, Apr 16: Madhya Pradesh officials on Thursday said that a 60-year-old man from the state, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month has tested positive for coronavirus.

    He is admitted to a hospital in Khargone and booked for negligent act, they said.

    His test report came out positive on Tuesday, district nodal medical officer Dr Anupam Atre said.

    Kotwali police inspector Lalitsingh Dagur said that the man left Khargone on March 5. He then attended the religious congregation in Delhi and returned on March 12.

    He concealed information about attending the religious event in the national capital, despite government instructions to report to the authorities concerned, the official said.

    A case was registered against him on Tuesday evening under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, he added.

    The religious congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi last month emerged as one of the major coronavirus hotspots in the country.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 13:45 [IST]
