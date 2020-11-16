Bihar: Two killed in stampede during Chhath puja in Aurangabad

Over 500 Indian-Americans throng Potomac river to celebrate Chhath in US

Coronavirus outbreak: Jharkhand prohibits Chhath Puja in water bodies in wake of COVID-19

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Ranchi, Nov 16: In what comes as a recent development, the Jharkhand government has banned performing the Chhath Puja on water bodies in the state. The decision by the state government comes in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the guidelines issued by the State Disaster Management Committee, all precautions will be taken by the government to ensure the safety of people amid the pandemic while performing the Chhath Puja.

a. Performing Chhath Puja in the waters of public ponds/lakes/rivers/dams/reservoirs/any other water body will remain prohibited to minimize the spread of COVID-19. This decision has been taken as it would not be possible to maintain social distancing while performing Chhath Puja in water

b. The ritual of 'arghya' is mandatory to perform the Chhath Puja

c. Individuals will not be allowed to barricade/earmark or arrange special lighting on the ghats of Chhath Puja

d No stalls of any kind shall be set up by anyone on or near the banks of any public pond/lake/river/dam/reservoir/any other water body

e Bursting of firecrackers in public places is prohibited

No one would be allowed to organise any musical or cultural programme near the water bodies during the Chhath festival

Coronavirus vaccine update: Sputnik V arrive in India, clinical trials shortly

The festival, to be held from November 17 to 21 this year, is usually marked by huge congregations. As there is a fixed time to perform the rituals, it would be difficult to control the crowd, the order said.

A total of 1,06,064 people have tested positive for COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand so far, of which 924 have succumbed to the infection.