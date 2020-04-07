Coronavirus outbreak: Indian-Americans in New York, New Jersey suffer COVID-19 outbreak

New Delhi, Apr 07: While several Indian Americans have tested positive for novel coronavirus, many have lost their lives during their battle to save their lives.

Though there is no confirmed count of those Indian-Americans being infected with the deadly virus, information that are available on several private media groups, claim that many are from New York and New Jersey.

Not to forget, these two States, that has the highest concentration of Indian-Americans in the United States, are the worst hit by the novel virus.

According to reports, it can be seen that several leaders have been receiving reports of their people testing positive. Also, veteran Indian-American journalist Brahm Kuchibhotla, on Monday night, breathed last at a New York hospital.

Several leaders from both, New York metropolitan and Greater Washington of Maryland and Virginia have tested positive. It can be seen that the majority of them decided to keep themselves self-quarantined while many of them have been admitted to hospitals.

Helpline in the two States receive several calls:

In the wake of COVID-19, Sewa International has been running a help-line where they are receiving several calls seeking help.

Meanwhile, in Silicon Valley, an Indian-American IT engineer has been tested positive along with his family members.

It is reportedly said that he was the only family member who ventured out and did grocery while his family members stayed indoor during the lockdown.

According to Johns Hopkins tracker, there are over 1.34 million confirmed coronavirus cases across the world and over 74,000 people died due to pandemic outbreak.

It can be seen that the US has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world at 364,723, followed by Spain (136,675), Italy (132,547) and Germany (102,453).