Coronavirus outbreak: India sees decrease in COVID-19 cases; Records 13,788 positive cases

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 18: Union health minstry on Monday said that India recorded 13,788 new cases of the coronavirus. With this, the nationwide tally reached 10,571,773.

The number of active cases of the disease came down further to 2,08,012, according to health ministry update at 8 am. The country also saw 145 fatalities due to the disease in the said period which took the death toll to 1,52,419.

COVID-19 vaccine: Women health workers in Uttar Pradesh take lead in coronavirus vaccination

It can be seen that India has witnessed a fall in the daily as well as weekly fall in the number of COVID-19 cases. In the week ending January 17, the country recorded 107,701 new COVID-19 cases which is down 14.73 per cent from the week before.

In terms of death, the total fatalities in the previous week were 1,275, while the corresponding tally the week before was 1,564, as per the health ministry's numbers.

COVID-19 vaccine: Aadhaar based enrolment likely for elderly

However, India has launched world's largest vaccination drive to inoculate its population against the disease. On Sunday, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan informed that over 2.24 lakh people vaccinated against COVID-19 till now. More than 17,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated in six states - the second day of the vaccination drive.

The six states where the vaccination drive was carried out on Sunday are Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur and Tamil Nadu.

The states and union territories have been advised to plan COVID-19 vaccination sessions four days a week to minimise disruption of routine health services.