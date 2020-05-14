Coronavirus outbreak: India's tally crosses 78,000-mark; 134 deaths in 24 hours

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 14: The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India on Thursday reached 78,003, after an increase of 3,722 cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 134 people died due to the disease in 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry's update at 8 am, the death toll due to coronavirus stands at 2,549. The number of active cases in the country is at 49,219.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry said that the doubling time of infection has imporved to 12.2 days from 10.9 days.

According to recent updates, Maharashtra has the most number of coroanvirus positive cases with 25,922, followed by Gujarat with 9,267, and Tamil Nadu with 9,227 cases.

Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the first part of the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Finance Minister announced a series of liquidity measures for millions of small businesses reeling under the impact of COVID-19 lockdown, including collateral-free automatic loans worth Rs three lakh crore.

On Tuesday, PM Modi announced the package to deal with the economic crisis due to coronavirus pandemic and called for building a self-reliant India based on five pillars of economy, infrastructure, modern systems, technology, demography and demand.