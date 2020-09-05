Coronavirus outbreak: India's tally crosses 40-lakh mark with single-day spike of 86,432 cases

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 05: Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that India's coronavirus case tally crossed the 40-lakh mark with a spike of 86,432 new cases in the past 24 hours. According to the bulletin, India's coronavirus case tally now stands at 40,23,179.

It can be seen that India broke its own record of highest coronavirus cases reported in 24 hours. This is also the highest one-day spike in the world.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries surged to 31,07,223, with over 70,000 new cases treated of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, pushing the recovery rate to 77.15 per cent. As many as 1,089 people died due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, pushing death toll to 69,561.

The Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that of the total active cases, less than 0.5 per cent patients are on ventilators, 2 per cent in ICUs and less than 3.5 per cent on Oxygen support.