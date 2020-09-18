Coronavirus outbreak: India's COVID-19 tally surges past 5.2 million as it records 96,424 new cases

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 18: Union health ministry on Friday said that India's coronavirus tally surged to 5,214,677 after 96,424 new cases and 1,174 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours from across the country.

According to the health ministry, there were 1,017,754 active cases and the country's death toll has gone up to 84,372.

Close to half or 48.45 per cent of the active cases of COVID-19 are concentrated in three states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the ministry said on Thursday. Along with Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, these states contribute nearly 60 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

As many as 87,472 COVID-19 patients recovered between Thursday and Friday morning. With this, the number of recoveries in India has climbed to 4,112,551 and the recovery rate to 78.86 per cent.

It can be seen that India has recorded more than 82,000 recoveries for three days in a row now and the recovered cases exceed active ones by more than 3 million.

"These high levels of recovery have resulted in a 100% increase in the number of recovered cases in the past 30 days. Maharashtra (17,559) contributed more than one-fifth of the new recoveries (21.22%) while the States of Andhra Pradesh (10,845), Karnataka (6,580), Uttar Pradesh (6,476) and Tamil Nadu (5,768) contributed 35.87% of the new recoveries," the health ministry said on Thursday.