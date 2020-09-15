Coronavirus outbreak: India's COVID-19 tally inches closer to 5 million; Daily case drops to 83,809

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 15: Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the surge of new coronavirus cases continued in India when the country recorded 83,809 new cases. This pushed the overall tally to 49,30,236.

According to the health ministry, the number of active cases in the country stand at 9,90,061, while 38,59,399 patients have been discharged.

The country also recorded as many as 1,054 new fatalities due to the disease and the death toll has now reached 80,776.

It can be seen that India also has the highest number of recovered patients in the world. India has seen 37,80,107 patients recover from the disease so far, which is more than Brazil's count of 37,23,206 recoveries.

After the United States, India is the worst affected country by the coronavirus disease, followed by Brazil.

On Monday, the health ministry had said that more than 60 per cent of the active COVID-19 cases are concentrated in five states: Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. It also said that the recovery rate in the country has reached 78 per cent.

"India's journey of a fast-growing recovery rate has crossed a milestone on Monday. On a continuous upward trajectory, the recovery rate has touched 78 per cent, reflecting the increasing number of high recoveries per day," it said in a statement.