Coronavirus outbreak: India's COVID-19 count crosses 55 lakhs with spike of 75,083 new cases

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 22: Union health ministry on Tuesday said that India recorded a spike of 75,083 new cases and 1,053 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country's COVID-19 count crossed 55-lakhs on Tuesday, according to the health ministry.

The total case tally stands at 55,62,664 including 9,75,861 active cases and 44,97,868 cured and discharged or migrated patients.

With 1,053 deaths the toll due to the disease stands at 88,935 in the country.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has continued to be the worst-affected State in the country with 2,91,630 active cases and 8,84,341 cured and discharged patients. The toll due to the disease stands at 32,671.

Karnataka is the second-most affected by the novel coronavirus with 98,062 active cases in the State. Over four lakh people have been cured and discharged in the State apart from 8,023 deaths due to the disease.

Meanwhile, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,53,25,779 samples have been tested across the country up to September 21 for COVID-19. Out of these, 9,33,185 samples were tested yesterday.