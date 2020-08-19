Coronavirus outbreak: India records over 1,000 deaths in a day, 64,531 new cases

New Delhi, Aug 19: As many as 1,092 fatalities were recorded due to COVID-19 in a single day in India, taking the country's overall death count to 52,889. While India saw over 1,000 deaths, as many as 64,531 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in the past 24 hours, ending Wednesday morning.

According to the health ministry, India's overall coronavirus tally has now climbed to 27.6 lakh. It also said that India saw a single-day spike of 64,531 cases and 1,092 deaths.

The coronavirus tally in India rose to 27,67,274, including 6,76,514 active cases and 20,37,871 recoveries, updated data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated.

On Tuesday, India recorded 55,079 coronavirus cases, which pushed India's tally to 27,02,742.

As new coronavirus cases continue to rise, active cases in India are now nearing the 7-lakh mark.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry said that the daily new cases of COVID-19 and deaths due to the disease have shown a declining trend from August 13.

However, it warned against any laxity, underlining that five days are a short span in the context of a pandemic.