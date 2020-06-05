Coronavirus outbreak: India records new spike in COVID-19 with over 9,000 cases in a day

New Delhi, June 05: The number of COVID-19 cases in India has seen a spike in the last few days, since the government announced relaxation in nationwide lockdown. On Friday, according to the Health Ministry, 9,851 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Though the country's average rate of infection is not very high - 6.67 per 100 - the situation can be seen being worst in Maharashtra due to COVID-19. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, the country's average of new coronavirus cases is 6.67 per 100. But in Maharashtra, this number is 16.

Apart from Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Gujarat, Tripura and Bihar also witnessed a massive caseload than the national average.

On Friday, Maharashtra reported 77,793 new cases of coronavirus. As many as 2,710 people have died of coronavirus in Maharashtra, while 33,681 have recovered.

Tamil Nadu has seen 27,256 COVID-19 cases till date. As many as 220 people have died of the deadly virus in the state, more than 14,902 people have recovered.

COVID-19 tally in Delhi increased to 25,004 on Friday, 9,898 patients have recovered here while 650 died due to the pandemic.

The Covid-19 cases in Gujarat jumped to 18,584 on Friday. The state has seen 12,667 people recover from coronavirus while 1,155 people have died.

According to the Health Ministry, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh are states where the Covid-19 cases are on the rise to reach the 10,000 mark.

It can be seen that Rajasthan has reported 9,862 cases of coronavirus so far while 7,104 people have recovered. The death toll in the state stands at 213.

Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 4,223 COVID-19 cases till date. While 71 people have died in the state, 2,539 have recovered from the deadly virus. Karnataka has reported over 4,000 coronavirus cases till date while Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana have more than 3,000 COVID-19 positive patients.