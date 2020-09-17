Coronavirus outbreak: India records nearly 98,000 new COVID-19 cases, 1,132 deaths in last 24 hours

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 17: Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that India reported 97,894 new positive cases of coronavirus and 1,132 deaths in the last 24 hours. With new cases, the total number of infected patients in the country has surpassed 51 lakh mark.

The country's coronavirus tally now stands at 51,18,254, while the death toll has mounted to 83,198. Of the total cases, 40,25,079 have been successfully treated while one case has been migrated from the country. There are 10,09,976 active cases of COVID-19 in India.

It can be seen that Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the country with the novel coronavirus tally crossing 11 lakh mark. The total number of positive cases in the state has climbed to 11,21,221 and 30,883 deaths.

Recently, Andhra Pradesh has become the second-worst hit in the country with 5,92,760 confirmed cases and 5,105 deaths. Tamil Nadu is placed at the third spot having reported 5,19,860 COVID-19 cases and 8,559 deaths, followed by Karnataka (4,84,990 lakh cases, 7,536 deaths) and Delhi (2,30,269 cases and 4,839 deaths).

The total number of samples tested up to September 16 is 6,05,65,728 including 11,36,613 samples tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said today.

A record 82,961 new Covid-19 recoveries were reported on Wednesday, almost a quarter of them from Maharashtra alone, pushing the overall figures close to 39.5 lakh and the recovery rate to 78.53 per cent, Health Ministry data showed.