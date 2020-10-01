Coronavirus outbreak: India records nearly 87,000 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi, Oct 01: Union health ministry on Thursday said that India's COVID-19 count raced past 63 lakh with 86,821 new infections reported in a day. According to the health ministry, 1,181 coronavirus patients lost their battle with the deadly contagious virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the fatalities count to 98.678.

The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 63,12,585. Presently, there are 9,40,705 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country and 52,73,201 have been discharged so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), cumulatively 7,56,19,781 samples have been tested for detection of coronavirus infection up to September 30.

Meanwhile, as many as 14 states in India currently have less than 5,000 active coronavirus cases each, highlighting the need to focus on states with a high case load to cut the transmission cycle of the viral infection.

Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Sikkim, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Lakshadweep are the 14 states.

It can be seen that ten states and Union Territories contribute to 78 per cent of the total recovered cases, with Maharashtra leading the tally with over 1,000,000 recoveries, followed by Andhra Pradesh with at least 600,000.

The country on Wednesday witnessed 86,764 new COVID-19 cases in the country, taking the total number of cases to 6,310,241. With 1,179 new deaths reported on Wednesday, the number of people having succumbed to the disease in the country so far since March 12, when the first death due to COVID-19 was reported from the south, is 83,722.

It is reportedly said that 36 per cent of the new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra-on Wednesday, the state reported 430 deaths.

Apart from Maharashtra, other states that have reported a higher number of deaths are Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.