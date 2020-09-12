Coronavirus outbreak: India records more than 97,000 COVID-19 cases in single day

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 12: Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that India registered a record 97,570 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 46 lakh. The country also recorded the highest deaths in a day with 1,201 in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 77,472.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 28,331,121 and the fatalities rose to 913,015, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

IT can be seen that there are over one million active cases with nearly 74 per cent of them in the nine most affected states. Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh alone account for more than 48 per cent of the active cases.

Meanwhile, the recoveries in India have also been improving steadily, with 81,035 on Thursday. Maharashtra reported at least 14,308, and Andhra Pradesh 11,069 recoveries.

The number of recoveries in India has touched over 3.6 million, taking the recovery rate to 77.65 per cent.

Nearly 60 pr cent of the new recovered cases are from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

The eight North-eastern states account for about 5 per cent of the total active cases in the country. With 29,690 active cases, Assam accounts for 68 per cent of total caseload in the region. Tripura has 7,383 active cases and has contributed to 17 per cent of the caseload.