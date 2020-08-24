Coronavirus outbreak: India records more than 61,000 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi, Aug 24: Union Health Ministry on Monday said that India reported 61,408 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total coronavirus infections caseload past 3.1 million. The number of deaths in the past 24 hours was recorded at 836.

Coronavirus caseload in India mounted to 31,06,348, while the death toll climbed to 57,542 with 836 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours.

While India has been reporting a massive surge in its coronavirus cases, the number of recoveries also continue to see a surge with the country's health minister claiming that India's recovery rate is one of the best in the world.

In the past 24 hours, India has seen 61,408 new coronavirus cases and 57,468 recoveries. Out of the total 31,06,349 coronavirus cases in India, 23,38,036 have recovered.

Presently, there are 7,10,771 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 22.88 per cent of the total caseload.

The coronavirus case fatality rate has declined to 1.85 per cent, while the recovery rate has risen to 75.27 per cent.

India crossed the 3 million cases milestone on Sunday, 17 days after it crossed the 2 million mark. It is the worst-affected country in Asia, and third behind Brazil and the United States globally.