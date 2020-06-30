  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: India records more than 18,500 new COVID cases; Tally over 5.66 lakh

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 30: Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said the number of COVID-19 cases in India mounted to 5,66,840 and death toll stood at 16,893. These numbers came a day after the Centre issued guidelines for Unlock 2.

    coronavirus

    According to the Health Ministry, there were 18,522 new infections and 418 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The number of coronavirus patients cured continued to be more than active cases as 13,099 people were sent home between Monday and Tuesday morning.

    To fight COVID-19, Karnataka Dy CM Dr. Ashwathnarayan launches disinfectant drones

    There are 2,15,125 active cases of the coronavirus disease. The surge in India's COVID-19 tally continued as the government announced that educational institutions, Metro rail services and large gatherings will continue to remain banned during the second of a three-phase plan aimed at lifting restrictions imposed to stop the spread of infections.

      India bans 59 Chinese apps, PM Modi's address today and more news| Oneindia News

      Under the fresh guidelines, night curfew has been relaxed by an hour to aid economic activity. However, schools, colleges and coaching centres will remain closed till July 31.

      Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown by a month till July 31 and imposed stricter restrictions like reduced time allowed for shopping as its infection tally inched closer to the 170,000-mark.

      All hospitals and COVID testing laboratories in Delhi have been asked to start rapid antigen detection tests to scale up its ongoing process of identifying symptomatic patients and isolating them immediately as Delhi is the first state to roll out antigen-based testing.

      More NEW-DELHI News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus pandemic new delhi

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 11:39 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 30, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue