Coronavirus outbreak: India records highest spike of 75,000 COVID-19 cases; death toll over 60,000

New Delhi, Aug 27: Union Health Ministry on Thursday said, India reported the highest single-day spike of 75,759 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total tally to 33,10,234. According to Health Ministry data, 1,023 new deaths pushed the death toll to 60,472.

The health ministry said that the total confirmed coronavirus cases include 7,25,991 active and 25,23,771 recoveries.

The ministry further said that 9,24,998 coronavirus tests were done on Wednesday across India. The total number of samples tested so far are 3,85,76,510.

The recovery rate of coronavirus cases in India currently stands at 76.3 per cent while the fatality rate is at 1.84 per cent. The active cases constitute 21.87 per cent of the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country.