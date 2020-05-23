Coronavirus outbreak: India records biggest spike in COVID-19 cases; Tally rises above 1,25,000

  • search
    New Dlehi, May 23: Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that India reported a highest single-day spike with 6,654 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 125,101. This would the second time in a week that the positive cases of COVID-19 surged beyond 6,000.

    On Friday, India recorded 6,088 new cases and 5,611 cases were recorded on Wednesday in the span of 24 hours.

    The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 3,720 on Saturday after 137 people succumbed in the last 24 hours. However, the recovery rate has gone up to 41 per cent as 51,783 people have been cured as the country entered the sixth day of the fourth phase of the lockdown.

    Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the ten worst-affected states in India. Meanwhile, Mumbai, Ahmadabad, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Indore, Thane, Jaipur, Chennai and Surat are the ten worst-affeted cities in India.

    In Maharashtra, the number of COVID-19 positive cases stand at 44,000 and 1,517 people have died in the western state, and tops the list in worst hit in the country.

    Tamil Nadu has recorded 14,753 infections and Gujarat has reported 13,268 cases of the coronavirus disease. Meanwhile, 12,319 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi, which is the fourth worst-hit region in the country.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 23, 2020, 10:25 [IST]
