Coronavirus outbreak: India records another spike in number of positive cases; Death toll over 4,500

India

New Delhi, May 28: Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that the number of cases of the novel coronavirus reached 1,58,333 after 6,566 new infections were reported across the country in the last 24 hours. Also, this would be the seventh day in a row that the country reporting more than 6,000 cases of COVID-19.

On May 22, as many as 6,088 people tested positive and 6,535 contracted for the respiratory disease on Tuesday. On Wednesday, 6,387 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

The Health Ministry also said that the country's death toll stands at 4,531 after 194 people died between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning. As many as 67,691 patients have been recovered and sent home so far.

However, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi has continued to report increase number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Maharashtra's total coronavirus cases has reached 56,948 and the death toll in the state rose to 1,897.

Delhi saw its tally of confirmed cases rising to 15,257 with 792 fresh cases being recorded on Wednesday, its highest single-day spike. The death toll in the national capital rose to 303.

The central government had called for a nationwide lockdown since March 25 and its ongoing fourth phase is scheduled to remain in place till May 31. Meanwhile, the Centre has also issued relaxations and allowed various economic activities, educational institutions are among those that have not been allowed to open as yet.