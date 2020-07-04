  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China PM Modi in Leh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: India records another biggest spike in COVID-19 cases

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 04: Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that India recorded the biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases, recording 22,771 new cases in the past 24 hours. Along with these new COVID-19 cases, India also reported 442 deaths in a single day.

    coronavirus

    With this huge spike in new cases, the total coronavirus tally in India now stands at 6,48,315. The death toll has reached 18,655 with the new additions of Friday.

    With 6.48 lakh coronavirus cases in total, the country now has 2,35,433 lakh active cases and 3,94,227 cured or discharged cases.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Study says testing of throat secretions reduces false negatives

    Meanwhile, Maharashtra has continued to be the worst-affected state with 1,92,990 coronavirus cases and death toll touching 8,376. Tamil Nadu has become the second state after Maharashtra to record masssive number of COVID-19 cases with 1,02,721. This southern state is second state to have over 1 lakh cases.

    Also, India is now ranked below the US, Brazil and Russia, the three countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases. India has furthered inched closer to Russia's tally of coronavirus cases.

    New, more infectious strain of coronavirus now dominates global cases: Study

    According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, Russia has 6.66 lakh coronavirus cases while India has 6.48 lakh cases.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus pandemic outbreak

    Story first published: Saturday, July 4, 2020, 10:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue