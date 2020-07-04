Coronavirus outbreak: India records another biggest spike in COVID-19 cases

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 04: Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that India recorded the biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases, recording 22,771 new cases in the past 24 hours. Along with these new COVID-19 cases, India also reported 442 deaths in a single day.

With this huge spike in new cases, the total coronavirus tally in India now stands at 6,48,315. The death toll has reached 18,655 with the new additions of Friday.

With 6.48 lakh coronavirus cases in total, the country now has 2,35,433 lakh active cases and 3,94,227 cured or discharged cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has continued to be the worst-affected state with 1,92,990 coronavirus cases and death toll touching 8,376. Tamil Nadu has become the second state after Maharashtra to record masssive number of COVID-19 cases with 1,02,721. This southern state is second state to have over 1 lakh cases.

Also, India is now ranked below the US, Brazil and Russia, the three countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases. India has furthered inched closer to Russia's tally of coronavirus cases.

According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, Russia has 6.66 lakh coronavirus cases while India has 6.48 lakh cases.