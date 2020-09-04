Coronavirus outbreak: India records 83,341 new cases, coronavirus tally crosses 39-lakh mark

New Delhi, Sep 04: Union Health Ministry on Friday said that India's coronavirus tally crossed the 39-lakh mark as the country reported a spike of 83,341 new cases in a span of 24 hours. The coronavirus caseload in the country has now climbed to 39,36,748. In the past 24 hours, 1,096 people have succumbed to the infection.

According to the health ministry, India currently has 8,31,124 active cases. Over 30.37 lakh people have so far recovered from the infection. A total of 68,472 people have so far died from the coronavirus.

Since the first coronavirus case was detected, India has tested a total of 4,66,79,145 samples till September 3 to detect the novel coronavirus infections in the country. Of these, over 11.69 lakh samples were tested on Thursday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

On Thursday, India recorded a single-day spike of 83,883 infections, the highest the country has ever registered in a day, according to Union health ministry data updated at 8 am.

Meanwhile, with an increase in coronavirus patients recuperating from the infection, India's Covid-19 recoveries have surged to 30,37,152, pushing the recovery rate to 77.15 per cent as on September 4. Steady improvement has also been seen in India's coronavirus recovery rate since lockdown was imposed on March 25.