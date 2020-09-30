Coronavirus outbreak: India records 80,472 new cases, crosses 62 lakh COVID-19 cases in India

New Delhi, Sep 30: Union health ministry on Wednesday said that India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 62-lakh mark with 80,472 new coronavirus cases and 1,179 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, the country now has 62,25,764 total cases of coronavirus, including 9,40,441 active cases and almost 52 lakh recoveries. A total of 97,497 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 till now.

The country's fatality rate stands at 1.5 per cent, its daily positivity rate at 7.4 per cent and recovery rate 83.3 per cent.

With a total of 51,87,825 people having fought off COVID-19, India has the highest number of recoveries in the world, the Union Ministry of Health has said.

It can be said that India remained the second worst-affected country by the coronavirus pandemic, next only to the United States which has almost 72 lakh lakh cases with 21 lakh deaths. Global coronavirus infections have soared past 3.38 crore.

COVID-19, which broke out in China's Wuhan less than a year ago, has claimed the lives of more than 10 lakh people across the world. The World Health Organization has warned that the global death count could more than double to two million before a successful vaccine is widely used - and could be even higher without concerted action to curb the pandemic.